Wealth
noun | \welth\ Derived from the Middle English, welthe : meaning wellbeing and happiness
: a large amount of money and possessions
Wellth
noun | \welth\ A new and more valuable life currency
: a life exemplified by abundance, happiness, purpose, health, and joy.
ABOUT WELLTH
mindbodygreen founder Jason Wachob, in his first book, redefines successful living and offers readers instead a new life currency. In this prescriptive memoir, he shows us all how to build a life, not a resume, and why it's important to make frequent deposits into our own 'wellth' accounts. Don't just take his word for it, read exclusive material from popular contributors and see what they have to say about becoming truly wellthy, including: psychologist Sue Johnson, Dr. Frank Lipman, Dr. Aviva Romm, Joe Cross, meditation expert Charlie Knoles, EWG director Heather White, and yoga phenom Kathryn Budig.
WELLTH BONUS OFFER
Purchase WELLTH from your favorite retailer before February 29th to receive a 30% discount off of mindbodygreen.com/courses.
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About The Author
JASON WACHOB is the Founder and CEO of mindbodygreen, the leading independent media brand dedicated to health and happiness with 15 million monthly unique visitors. He has been featured in The New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue. Jason has a BA in history from Columbia University, where he played varsity basketball for four years. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife, and loves German Shepherds, Chuck Taylors, and guacamole.