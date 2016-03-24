ABOUT WELLTH

mindbodygreen founder Jason Wachob, in his first book, redefines successful living and offers readers instead a new life currency. In this prescriptive memoir, he shows us all how to build a life, not a resume, and why it's important to make frequent deposits into our own 'wellth' accounts. Don't just take his word for it, read exclusive material from popular contributors and see what they have to say about becoming truly wellthy, including: psychologist Sue Johnson, Dr. Frank Lipman, Dr. Aviva Romm, Joe Cross, meditation expert Charlie Knoles, EWG director Heather White, and yoga phenom Kathryn Budig.

 

JASON WACHOB is the Founder and CEO of mindbodygreen, the leading independent media brand dedicated to wellness with 10 million monthly unique visitors. He has been featured in The New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, Goop, and Vogue. Jason has a BA in history from Columbia University, where he played varsity basketball for four years. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife, and loves German Shepherds, Chuck Taylors, and guacamole.

Wellth

 noun | \welth\ A new and more valuable life currency
: a life exemplified by abundance, happiness, purpose, health, and joy. 
  

Wealth

noun | \welth\ Derived from the Middle English, welthe : meaning wellbeing and happiness
: a large amount of money and possessions 

 

Advanced Praise for WELLTH

I love Jason’s work and his first book is a personal, smart and informative read. Wellth shares his deep wisdom to help you live a more exciting, energized, healthy, and ultimately well-lived life.”
— Dan Buettner, National Geographic Fellow and New York Times Bestselling Author of the Blue Zones Solution
Wellth reminds us that by simply slowing down, having gratitude, and placing attention on our dreams, we can and do have truly abundant and healthy lives.”
— Amber Valletta, Supermodel and Actress
Wellth is a folksy distillation of what we need to know about living a rich and fulfilling life. Written in a humble trustworthy voice complex and often contradictory knowledge is made accessible and clear.”
— Fred Luskin, Ph.D., Director of the Stanford University Forgiveness Projects
I wish all my patients and readers would grab a copy of Wellth. To truly thrive, we all need what Jason Wachob shares with us here. More wellth, not wealth. It’s that simple and that important.”
— Mark Hyman, MD, Director, Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, Author of #1 New York Times Bestseller, The Blood Sugar Solution
Jason Wachob’s book reminds the global community to shift our goals from material possessions to love, happiness, joy and purpose. By sharing his engaging personal stories of trials and growth, we gain a refreshing perspective on what to do to ensure our own wellbeing.”
— Tara Stiles, founder of Strala Yoga
Health begins with what’s on your plate. But “wellness” is alchemy — an elusive and delicate ballet of body, mind, & spirit ever striving for perfect harmony. Deftly leveraging the wisdom and experience of the world’s greatest wellness experts, Wellth is a brilliantly composed, highly engaging memoir and easy to digest primer on exactly how you too can be healthy and happy, live your best life, and thrive. A must read!”
— Rich Roll, Wellness Advocate and Bestselling Author of Finding Ultra and The Plantpower Way

"An easy and great read" - GOOP
"A beautiful personal memoir" - Rich Roll Podcast
"Refreshingly sincere and engaging" - Observer
"Use Jason's tips to find fulfilling work and maximize joy" - NY Post

