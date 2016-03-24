JASON WACHOB is the Founder and CEO of mindbodygreen, the leading independent media brand dedicated to wellness with 10 million monthly unique visitors. He has been featured in The New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, Goop, and Vogue. Jason has a BA in history from Columbia University, where he played varsity basketball for four years. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife, and loves German Shepherds, Chuck Taylors, and guacamole.

Wellth

noun | \welth\ A new and more valuable life currency

: a life exemplified by abundance, happiness, purpose, health, and joy.



Wealth

noun | \welth\ Derived from the Middle English, welthe : meaning wellbeing and happiness

: a large amount of money and possessions