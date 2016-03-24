ABOUT WELLTH
mindbodygreen founder Jason Wachob, in his first book, redefines successful living and offers readers instead a new life currency. In this prescriptive memoir, he shows us all how to build a life, not a resume, and why it's important to make frequent deposits into our own 'wellth' accounts. Don't just take his word for it, read exclusive material from popular contributors and see what they have to say about becoming truly wellthy, including: psychologist Sue Johnson, Dr. Frank Lipman, Dr. Aviva Romm, Joe Cross, meditation expert Charlie Knoles, EWG director Heather White, and yoga phenom Kathryn Budig.
ORDER ONLINE
About The Author
JASON WACHOB is the Founder and CEO of mindbodygreen, the leading independent media brand dedicated to wellness with 10 million monthly unique visitors. He has been featured in The New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, Goop, and Vogue. Jason has a BA in history from Columbia University, where he played varsity basketball for four years. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife, and loves German Shepherds, Chuck Taylors, and guacamole.
Wellth
noun | \welth\ A new and more valuable life currency
: a life exemplified by abundance, happiness, purpose, health, and joy.
Wealth
noun | \welth\ Derived from the Middle English, welthe : meaning wellbeing and happiness
: a large amount of money and possessions
Advanced Praise for WELLTH
NEWS
-
RT @mindbodygreen: @DrFrankLipman On The Best Diet Ever, Two Things Wellness Is Missing & The Future Of Well-Being by @JasonWachob… https://t.co/wz1oXKJn0G
-
-
RT @tmacfitness: What happens when life hits you in the face? #Mindright @INFINITIUSA @mindbodygreen https://t.co/BuOvb1A3kJ
-
RT @12minuteathlete: Cactus handstands at #mbgrevitalize 🌵☀️🤸♀️ Love being in the desert with so many cool people!… https://t.co/vmyDqq3SSZ
-
-
RT @DrBindiyaMD: So many great nuggets and pearls from the intermittent fasting discussion @JasonWachob @drjasonfung @DrGundry… https://t.co/eVlZPwOrR0