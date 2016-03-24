"An easy and great read for anyone who is a reticent convert to living a little better (specifically guys who resist kale)." - GOOP
"A beautiful personal memoir" - Rich Roll Podcast
"In addition to being a beautiful personal memoir, its about how to cultivate a lifestyle where happiness is attainable, health is paramount, work is purposeful, friendships are deep and plentiful, and daily living is about abundance and joy." - Rich Roll Podcast
"Refreshingly sincere and engaging" - Observer
"Refreshingly sincere and engaging, readers are humbled, surprised and invigorated. Be prepared to shed a tear, start yoga, question your doctor’s advice and eat more vegetables." - Observer
"Use Jason's tips to find fulfilling work and maximize joy" - NY Post
"Use his tips to find fulfilling work and maximize joy in all that you do. Step up your game in 2016 with these 5 new career books." - NY Post