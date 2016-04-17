Apr
17
3:30 PM15:30
Apr
12
6:30 PM18:30
New York CityView Event →
Mar
31
8:00 PM20:00
Miami / Coral Gables
View Event →
Books & Books
265 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Conversation with author Jason Wachob + Marco Borges of 22 Days Nutrition
Mar
15
6:30 PM18:30
Marin County - Cavallo Point
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Cavallo Point
601 Murray Cir, Sausalito, CA 94965
Conversation with author Jason Wachob + Dr. Brad Jacobs.
Mar
14
7:00 PM19:00
San Francisco
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601 Van Ness Ave
Books Inc. (Opera Plaza)
601 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94102
Conversation with author Jason Wachob + Shauna Harrison, PhD.
Mar
13
7:00 PM19:00
Marin County
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Book Passage
51 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA 94925
Conversation with author Jason Wachob + Dr. Sara Gottfried.
Mar
11
10:30 AM10:30
Expo West
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Expo West, Anaheim Marriott, Grand Ballroom G/H
Mar
10
6:30 PM18:30
Los Angeles Book Launch Party
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Wanderlust Hollywood
1357 Highland Ave, Los Angeles CA 90028
Conversation with author Jason Wachob + Moon Juice founder Amanda Chantal Bacon.
Mar
1
7:00 PM19:00